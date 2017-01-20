Broward leads region in December job ...

Broward leads region in December job growth

December capped off a good year for South Florida's work force, which saw unemployment decrease and job growth increase in 2016. Of the three counties, Broward County saw the largest job gains in December, accounting for 46 percent of the total job growth in the region.

