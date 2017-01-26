Broward concrete plant sells for $15M
The Precast Specialties concrete plant in Pompano Beach sold for $15 million. Cianelli Group Holding, managed by Fred A Cianelli in Fort Lauderdale, sold the 46-acre site at 1380 N.E. 48th Street to PCS Acquisition, managed by Dean Jenness Locke in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
