Broward Blvd. railroad crossing to close again in week ahead

Construction crews in the week ahead will be back at the tracks on Broward Boulevard for more Brightline railroad crossing upgrades in Fort Lauderdale. Railroad tracks : All westbound lanes of Broward Boulevard will be closed at the Florida East Coast Railway crossing from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday and all eastbound lanes will close from 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

