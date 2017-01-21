Broward Blvd. railroad crossing to cl...

Broward Blvd. railroad crossing to close again in week ahead

Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Construction crews in the week ahead will be back at the tracks on Broward Boulevard for more Brightline railroad crossing upgrades in Fort Lauderdale. Railroad tracks : All westbound lanes of Broward Boulevard will be closed at the Florida East Coast Railway crossing from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday and all eastbound lanes will close from 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

Pompano Beach, FL

