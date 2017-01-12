Brimstone Woodfire Grille To Open at ...

Brimstone Woodfire Grille To Open at CityPlace Doral

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Miami New Times

Brimstone Woodfire Grille has opened its first Miami location at CityPlace Doral this week, one of 20 eateries set to launch at the new mixed-use retail complex located at 3450 NW 83rd Avenue. It joins restaurants like Cooper's Hawk Winery, Baires Grill, and the Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern at the mixed-use community.

