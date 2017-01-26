Barbara Brainard, 74, Passes
Pompano Beach, FL...January 23, 2017...Barbara Brainard, 74, passed away on January 10, 2017 after a courageous battle with cancer. Barbara was a life partner with her husband of 55 years, Donald, and loving mother to her two children, Michele and Darry.
