ATV, motorcycle riders causing traffic backups on South Florida roads | Video
ATV riders are roving South Florida streets as part of the Wheels Up, Guns Down annual ride, causing traffic backups. Riders were crowding surface streets in northwest Miami-Dade, including at U.S. 441 and 103rd Street, according to TV station reports on Twitter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,478,780
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|18 min
|Ize Found
|71,304
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|1 hr
|Joy
|98,315
|Reader says cell phone lot is too hard to find ... (Jun '08)
|4 hr
|tinkle tinkle
|25
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,872
|Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel is a disgrace
|20 hr
|Robbie Parker
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Sun
|cpeter1313
|313,187
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC