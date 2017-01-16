ATV, motorcycle riders causing traffi...

ATV, motorcycle riders causing traffic backups on South Florida roads | Video

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

ATV riders are roving South Florida streets as part of the Wheels Up, Guns Down annual ride, causing traffic backups. Riders were crowding surface streets in northwest Miami-Dade, including at U.S. 441 and 103rd Street, according to TV station reports on Twitter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Grey Ghost 1,478,780
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 18 min Ize Found 71,304
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 1 hr Joy 98,315
News Reader says cell phone lot is too hard to find ... (Jun '08) 4 hr tinkle tinkle 25
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,872
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel is a disgrace 20 hr Robbie Parker 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Sun cpeter1313 313,187
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,558 • Total comments across all topics: 277,966,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC