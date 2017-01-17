Are you driving - a ticking time bomb?'

Are you driving - a ticking time bomb?'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: The Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County civic and community leaders gathered Wednesday to urge South Florida drivers to to heed recall notices surrounding the Takata airbag inflator. By Carli Teproff Carlos Gimenez's comments came in the middle of a speech touting his administration's response to a string of crises and long-standing problems the previous year, including gun violence, Zika, affordable housing and traffic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Obama who 1,483,398
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr mdbuilder 62,982
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr TRUMP an ABORTION 313,227
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 17 hr TRD 71,320
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 22 hr zazz 98,316
News Associate of defeated Broward Sheriff's candida... (Sep '08) Sat CIA Blacklane Op 26
News Lauderdale Lakes couple battles condo board to ... (Jul '07) Sat Moving ASAP 282
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,264 • Total comments across all topics: 278,171,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC