50th career win for Panocchio

Monday

Pompano Beach, FL...January 8, 2017...The grand pacer Panocchio earned his 50th lifetime win on Sunday night in , beginning from the outside six post on a coolish night--61o--in South Florida, took command around the opening turn and went on to post fractions of :27; :56 and 1;23.4 before a :28.2 finale left Fritzie Pic Up Man, handled by Tom Jackson, three-parts-of-a-length back in second at the wire. Bluehourpower, teamed up with Ricky Macomber, Jr., finished third after a backside binge from fourth that put him a threatening second around the final turn before faltering a bit late.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnessLink.com.

