Wawa eyes second Pompano Beach location

Wawa eyes second Pompano Beach location

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Wawa, a Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience store chain, celebrates the grand opening of its 100th Florida store in Brandon on Nov. 6, 2016. In July, the company announced plans to open 50 stores in South Florida over the next five years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min My New Alias RULES 1,466,818
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Community Disorga... 62,601
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr NYStateOfMind 312,926
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 2 hr zazz 98,301
News Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay... 8 hr TerriB1 144
News Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud 23 hr delray dude 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Mon Observing DaLoser 7,984
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,666 • Total comments across all topics: 277,379,919

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC