Trio of pawn shop robbers strike twice in Broward, police say
The armed and gloved trio smashed and cleared out the pawn shop's display cases and left a trail of jewelry all the way to the getaway car, deputies said. Detectives are hoping for help identifying the men, who they say, struck twice in November at pawn shops in Pompano Beach and Margate.
