Tri-Rail stations shut down after woman hit by train in Pompano Beach

Friday Dec 16 Read more: The Miami Herald

She was struck by a southbound Amtrak train around 5:45 p.m. near Northwest 33rd Street, at the Pompano Beach Station, said Tri-Rail spokeswoman Bonnie Arnold. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said the woman was sent to Broward Health North as a trauma alert.

