Pompano man paralyzed in hit-run cras...

Pompano man paralyzed in hit-run crash returns to work and dreams of being back on motocross track

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Robert Games was run down by a hit-and-run driver on Christmas Eve in 2014. Despite being left a paraplegic as a result of the crash, Games never lost hope.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Joy 1,468,587
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr silly rabbit 313,003
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 5 hr Ize Found 71,269
Trader Jacks on A1A (Aug '09) 16 hr Junior 28
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 20 hr zazz 98,305
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 22 hr Brian_G 62,615
News Pompano Beach residents can report code violati... (Oct '07) Wed Chris 9
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at December 30 at 11:59AM EST

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,775 • Total comments across all topics: 277,457,902

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC