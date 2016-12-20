Pompano Beach paramedic honored for q...

Pompano Beach paramedic honored for quick thinking

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Lieutenant Hector Jimenez was honored by the Pompano Beach Fire Rescue as this year's Pompano paramedic of the year for saving a man who appeared to be passed out into trauma alert for head injuries. Lieutenant Hector Jimenez was honored by the Pompano Beach Fire Rescue as this year's Pompano paramedic of the year for saving a man who appeared to be passed out into trauma alert for head injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min Gay Ghost 1,466,095
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 33 min Patriot AKA Bozo 62,601
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 34 min Patriot AKA Bozo 7,980
News Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08) 5 hr blink 14
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 6 hr zazz 98,296
News Coral Springs: Police step up patrols for DUI c... (Aug '07) 22 hr Sid1013 11
News Man behind pentagram teaches at Boca Middle Dec 21 commensense 2
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,739 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,970

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC