No, Kodak Black was not shot in Pompano Beach; lawyer says rumors are false

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Kodak Black has not been shot. Reports on social media of the 19-year-old rapper being shot in his hometown of Pompano Beach, Fla., are not true.

