Letter blasts Broward Health board for CEO firing

A Broward Health board member sent a sharply worded letter to her colleagues Friday, criticizing their sudden decision to fire interim chief executive officer Pauline Grant. "I am shocked at the Board's decision to terminate an individual under the pretense that there could be an investigation of criminal activity and I emphasize 'could be,'" wrote board member Sheela VanHoose, who had missed the meeting because of a previously scheduled conference in Washington, D.C. "....Your hasty decision will tarnish the record of a loyal employee who has dedicated her professional career to Broward Health."

