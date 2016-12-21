Legislation to be introduced to make ...

Legislation to be introduced to make Florida ready for self-driving cars

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Florida Trend

Unemployment rates were lower in November than a year earlier in 271 of the 387 metropolitan areas, higher in 90 areas, and unchanged in 26 areas, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. The largest over-the-year percentage increase in employment among the metropolitan divisions occurred in Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach-Deerfield Beach, Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min antb 1,468,181
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 5 min John-K 312,984
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 1 hr zazz 98,305
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 2 hr TRD 71,268
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Brian_G 62,615
News Pompano Beach residents can report code violati... (Oct '07) Wed Chris 9
Brett Wilson/Barry Cunningham Wed Chris 1
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,104 • Total comments across all topics: 277,435,100

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC