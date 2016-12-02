Kodak Black Released From S.C. Jail On $100k Bond: I 'Look Forward To Clearing My Name'
Kodak Black is a free man. The rapper was released from jail in South Carolina, Dec. 1, after allegedly being charged with criminal sexual conduct.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|Gay Ghost
|1,466,095
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|34 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,601
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|35 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,980
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|blink
|14
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|6 hr
|zazz
|98,296
|Coral Springs: Police step up patrols for DUI c... (Aug '07)
|22 hr
|Sid1013
|11
|Man behind pentagram teaches at Boca Middle
|Dec 21
|commensense
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC