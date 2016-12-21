HVS Market Pulse: Miami, FL | By Shiv Ariyakula, CFA
The terms "global city," "world city," "top-tier city," and "alpha city" have been used to describe a metropolitan center that acts as a key node in the global economic system. Global cities are well known to travelers worldwide, with notable urban designs and cultural attractions, major commercial centers, and diverse economic underpinnings generating interest, investment, visitation, and acclaim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|Gay Ghost
|1,466,095
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|34 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,601
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|35 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,980
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|blink
|14
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|6 hr
|zazz
|98,296
|Coral Springs: Police step up patrols for DUI c... (Aug '07)
|22 hr
|Sid1013
|11
|Man behind pentagram teaches at Boca Middle
|Dec 21
|commensense
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC