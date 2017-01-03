Dad, son threatened to kill neighbors on Christmas over fireworks,...
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|OBAMANATION
|1,471,595
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|11 min
|Paris
|62,683
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|8 hr
|Kissez8098
|313,116
|the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11)
|12 hr
|Critter
|258
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|14 hr
|Ize Found
|71,279
|Anthony Rosser, Mike Spinella, Andrew Rosser & ... (Mar '16)
|22 hr
|Just a Super supe...
|70
|Wayne, Marti Huizenga sell Fort Lauderdale home (Apr '08)
|23 hr
|fred
|11
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC