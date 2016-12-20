Coconut Creek girls were targeted for their cellphones, police say
A teenager and a young man are accused by Coconut Creek police of stealing a $600 phone from a teen girl Girls walking home from their high schools in Coconut Creek were targeted by cellphone robbers in six separate incidents in November, Coconut Creek Police said Tuesday. A teenager and a young man are being investigated for allegedly stealing cellphones from the girls, ages 15 to 18 - sometimes at gunpoint - and detectives are seeking a third person, Detective Joseph Barreto said.
