Boutique condos planned for east of A...

Boutique condos planned for east of A1A in Fort Lauderdale

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Cavache Properties expects to start construction in the summer on 30 Thirty North Ocean, a 24-unit project in the Lauderdale Beach neighborhood east of State Road A1A. The development at 3030 N. Ocean Blvd. will offer 24 two-story units with three bedrooms and 3 ½ bathrooms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min sonicfilter 1,467,972
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 30 min The Good Ole Boys 312,972
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Community Disorga... 62,613
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 16 hr Ize Found 71,267
News Pompano Beach residents can report code violati... (Oct '07) 19 hr Chris 9
Brett Wilson/Barry Cunningham 21 hr Chris 1
Fandezvous? 21 hr Chris 1
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,085 • Total comments across all topics: 277,428,305

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC