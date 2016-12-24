After oceanside overhaul, Pompano hop...

After oceanside overhaul, Pompano hopes for first new beach hotel in decades

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

A development sign is posted in the parking lot of the northeast corner of Altantic Blvd. and A1A in Pompano Beach. After spending $50 million on a new, revitalized beach area, a new pier and an artificial reef, Mayor Lamar Fisher said attracting a beachside hotel is the city's top development priority for the next 24 months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 21 min Brian_G 312,905
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 51 min Orange God 1,466,126
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Sunrise Boaners 62,604
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 14 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 7,980
News Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08) 19 hr blink 14
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 20 hr zazz 98,296
News Coral Springs: Police step up patrols for DUI c... (Aug '07) Fri Sid1013 11
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at December 25 at 2:57AM EST

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,241 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,811

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC