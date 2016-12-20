2016's Ten Best Songs by Broward and Palm Beach Artists
David Bowie, Prince, Leonard Cohen and too many others left us far too soon. Though those titans of creativity can never be replaced, it is a blessing that we live in an era where countless musicians are trying to do just that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broward-Palm Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Gay Ghost
|1,468,293
|Trader Jacks on A1A (Aug '09)
|29 min
|Junior
|28
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|50 min
|cpeter1313
|312,986
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|4 hr
|zazz
|98,305
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|5 hr
|TRD
|71,268
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Brian_G
|62,615
|Pompano Beach residents can report code violati... (Oct '07)
|Wed
|Chris
|9
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC