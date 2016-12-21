Spotlight 29 Casino adds slot machines from Banyan Gaming
Spotlight 29 Casino near Palm Springs is adding a unique slot machine system created by Banyan Gaming of Pompano Beach, Florida. The new slot machines feature a variety of interchangeable titles, including "Wheel of Wealth," "Asian Pearls," "Serenity" and "Thunderstruck II."
