'Moonlight' playwright among Knight Arts Challenge winners
Four Broward and Palm Beach arts organizations and the man who inspired the acclaimed, Miami-set movie "Moonlight" all collected big prizes Monday night, when the Knight Foundation named winners of its 2016 Knight Arts Challenge grants. The Boca Raton architect Lynn Min, Seminole Tribe member Everett Osceola, the Pompano Beach-based Ali Cultural Arts and the West Palm Beach Hotbox Art Residency Program will share $2.78 million in prize money, doled out during a ceremony at Miami Beach's New World Center.
