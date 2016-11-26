Blackzilians owner vehemently denies talk of team's demise
That's according to owner Glenn Robinson, who told MMA Fighting recently that he has no plans of shutting down the South Florida-based team. Talk began to circulate earlier this week when word got out that the team's home gym in Boca Raton was closing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMAFighting.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|Gay Ghost
|1,466,095
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|34 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,601
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|35 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,980
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|blink
|14
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|6 hr
|zazz
|98,296
|Coral Springs: Police step up patrols for DUI c... (Aug '07)
|22 hr
|Sid1013
|11
|Man behind pentagram teaches at Boca Middle
|Dec 21
|commensense
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC