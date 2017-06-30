What people remember about Pomona boo...

What people remember about Pomona bookstore owner killed Monday

POMONA >> Perhaps it goes without saying for a bookstore owner, Dwain George Kaiser was a gregarious man who loved reading. But the owner of Magic Door Books is not only being remembered for his love of books but also his love of the community.

