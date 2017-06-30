Heat alert declared for San Fernando Valley
With another heat wave bearing down on Southern California, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a Heat Alert today reminding people to take precautions. The alert will be in effect in the San Fernando Valley from Thursday through Saturday, and on Friday and Saturday in the Pomona area and Santa Clarita Valley.
