Elderly man shot dead in Pomona, teen arrested

Monday Jul 3 Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

POMONA >> An elderly man was fatally shot early Monday morning and police have arrested a teen boy in connection to the crime, Pomona police said. The shooting took place just after midnight at 175 W. Second St. in an apartment in the Arts Colony area of Downtown Pomona, according to a police news statement.

