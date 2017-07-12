120 jobs come to San Bernardino with ...

120 jobs come to San Bernardino with opening of Tree Island Steel

SAN BERNARDINO >> A new building materials manufacturing plant has opened in the north part of the city and his hoping to grow its employment base as its sales to the residential construction industry expand. “San Bernardino provided an excellent solution for our need to consolidate two locations into one,” said Dale R. MacLean, president and CEO, of Richmond, British Columbia-based Tree Island Steel.

