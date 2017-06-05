Yuman Rowell still going strong at age 100
As she reached her 100th year on this earth, Yuman Opal Rowell could be seen cleaning around the house, putting around in her yard and even wondering down the road to visit her son and daughter in-law's home in a 0.2-mile stretch. She has three children, nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|Proving pharts
|33,155
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|20 hr
|Laur
|119
|Commies hate THAAD system
|20 hr
|Invaders
|2
|Charter Oak takes charge (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Was Phartzz
|34
|v pso str (Apr '11)
|Tue
|O killer
|93
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Jun 5
|Juan
|3,262
|Rancho Cucamonga residents given new rules for ... (Jan '09)
|Jun 4
|Eric
|34
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC