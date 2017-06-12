With Pomona budget now balanced, coun...

With Pomona budget now balanced, council to look to the future and a long list of wants

POMONA >> Finding $1.2 million in cuts, City Council members approved a balanced budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year and talked of how to prepare for city's needs in then next five to 10 years. Pomona council members on Monday night approved the city's budget which includes $94.6 million for the general fund, used to pay for most city services such as police, fire, parks and library services.

