Why friend of badly beaten Pomona man...

Why friend of badly beaten Pomona man says he suspected the grandson

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

POMONA >> When Fernando Arriaga hadn't seen his friend, Bob, earlier this month, he assumed the 82-year-old grandfather had gone out to run some errands. “I saw him the day before when he helped me with my car,” Arriaga said from his Pomona home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Cars 3': 17 Things to Know about Lightning McQ... 3 hr Simpson 1
News Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10) 6 hr Richard hollien 22
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 9 hr TeamPhart 33,184
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Thu CassH 4,849
Busy body Thu Momma bear 3
Where is scum bag murribitto? Thu Same old 1
Heard Chris Jeffes applied (May '16) Thu Dictates 3
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,826 • Total comments across all topics: 281,976,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC