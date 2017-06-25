Western University summer program aim...

Western University summer program aims to increase medical care diversity

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Western University Professor of Anatomy, Elizabeth Rega, talks with the incoming students before orientation for the Summer Health Professions Education Program with Western University of Health Sciences at Pitzer College in Claremont, CA., Sunday, June 25, 2017. She wrote her name and “kids doctor” on little note cards, which she gave to her relatives whose aches and pains needed a cure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 min Chosen Traveler 33,198
Heard Chris Jeffes applied (May '16) 2 hr Pure evil 6
News Pomona police remind residents about holiday re... (Jul '10) 23 hr No one 5
Police Watch (Jun '12) Mon Anonymous 505
News 18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08) Jun 25 la puente 1,824
News 'Cars 3': 17 Things to Know about Lightning McQ... Jun 24 Pure Love 3
News Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10) Jun 23 Richard hollien 22
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,778 • Total comments across all topics: 282,071,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC