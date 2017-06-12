Two suspected Pomona burglars interrupted not once but twice a " and caught on camera
According to a police statement, Daniel Fausto Vidal, 23, and Angela Rodriguez, 32, both of Pomona, were taken into custody Saturday. Detectives allege a resident interrupted the duo during one of the burglaries.
