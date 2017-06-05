Two people arrested following car burglary in Claraboya
Nathan Slayton, 29 from Glendora, and Tataya Stoneking, 36 from Pomona, were arrested about three hours after the burglary was reported, Lt. Karlan Bennett of the Claremont Police Department said in a release.
