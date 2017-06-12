Trapped driver freed, but severely injured after car flips in Pomona
POMONA >> A man suffered severe injuries when the car he was driving flipped over in Pomona and crashed into a wall, trapping him, authorities said today. The crash was reported at 10:13 p.m. Thursday in the area of McKinley and Towne avenues, according to the Pomona Police Department's Traffic Services.
