The victim is expected to survive; police seek a Dodge Charger with three men in it.
A motorist was injured when he was struck by gunfire in Pomona and then crashed his vehicle early Sunday, June 25. The victim was driving in the area of Indian Hill Boulevard and Kingsley Avenue about 3 a.m. when his vehicle was hit by several bullets fired from a grey Dodge Charger with three men inside, a news release said. The victim continued driving and then was apparently injured further when he struck another vehicle in Claremont, near I-10 and Indian Hill Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|38 min
|Exactly pharts
|33,194
|Pomona police remind residents about holiday re... (Jul '10)
|11 hr
|No one
|5
|Police Watch (Jun '12)
|20 hr
|Anonymous
|505
|18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08)
|Sun
|la puente
|1,824
|Heard Chris Jeffes applied (May '16)
|Jun 24
|Dictator
|5
|'Cars 3': 17 Things to Know about Lightning McQ...
|Jun 24
|Pure Love
|3
|Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10)
|Jun 23
|Richard hollien
|22
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC