The victim is expected to survive; po...

The victim is expected to survive; police seek a Dodge Charger with three men in it.

A motorist was injured when he was struck by gunfire in Pomona and then crashed his vehicle early Sunday, June 25. The victim was driving in the area of Indian Hill Boulevard and Kingsley Avenue about 3 a.m. when his vehicle was hit by several bullets fired from a grey Dodge Charger with three men inside, a news release said. The victim continued driving and then was apparently injured further when he struck another vehicle in Claremont, near I-10 and Indian Hill Boulevard.

