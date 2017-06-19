Sue Finley, 80, was hired by Nasa in ...

Sue Finley, 80, was hired by Nasa in 1958 as a 'computer'

Sue Finley, 80, has worked at Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory outside Los Angeles for more than 50 years. She was first hired in 1958 as a "computer," an employee who calculated mathematical equations, such as rocket or spacecraft trajectories, by hand.

