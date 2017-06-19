Rancho Cucamonga man arrested in connection to fatal Pomana shooting
A Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested Sunday in the fatal shooting of a man at a family party Friday in Pomona. Timothy James McKinney, 19, was booked into jail Sunday afternoon on suspicion of murder, Los Angeles County jail records show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Off Citrus announces closure after lease talks ... (Sep '10)
|20 hr
|Janet Spaulding
|14
|Gypsy thieves strike again in West Covina (Nov '08)
|Sun
|Nancy B
|364
|Glendora-Such a Terrible place except for every...
|Jun 16
|citiZen 64x
|3
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Jun 16
|SamePhartz
|33,175
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 16
|FAR Q
|4,848
|City council and appointed planning commission ...
|Jun 16
|rmonterastelli50
|3
|Most racists city in California (Sep '12)
|Jun 16
|rmonterastelli50
|116
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC