Rancho Cucamonga man arrested in conn...

Rancho Cucamonga man arrested in connection to fatal Pomana shooting

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

A Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested Sunday in the fatal shooting of a man at a family party Friday in Pomona. Timothy James McKinney, 19, was booked into jail Sunday afternoon on suspicion of murder, Los Angeles County jail records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Off Citrus announces closure after lease talks ... (Sep '10) 20 hr Janet Spaulding 14
News Gypsy thieves strike again in West Covina (Nov '08) Sun Nancy B 364
Glendora-Such a Terrible place except for every... Jun 16 citiZen 64x 3
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Jun 16 SamePhartz 33,175
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 16 FAR Q 4,848
City council and appointed planning commission ... Jun 16 rmonterastelli50 3
Most racists city in California (Sep '12) Jun 16 rmonterastelli50 116
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,878 • Total comments across all topics: 281,898,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC