Pomona Rotarians provide meals to the homeless, one peanut butter sandwich at a time
Pomona Rotarians take their commitment to the community seriously particularly through a variety of programs. But one that remains close to their hearts is helping to feed their neighbors in need.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heard Chris Jeffes applied (May '16)
|12 hr
|HERMAN
|2
|employees personel use of city yard -------dump...
|12 hr
|me and you
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|14 hr
|LandedPharts
|33,177
|Busy body
|Tue
|citiZen 64x
|2
|Off Citrus announces closure after lease talks ... (Sep '10)
|Mon
|Janet Spaulding
|14
|Gypsy thieves strike again in West Covina (Nov '08)
|Jun 18
|Nancy B
|364
|Glendora-Such a Terrible place except for every...
|Jun 16
|citiZen 64x
|3
