Pomona police release description of car connected to Wednesdaya s killing
POMONA >> Authorities on Friday identified a man who was gunned down outside a residence in Pomona , not far from his own home, and whose killer remains at large. The shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at 1443 S. Gibbs Ave. Manuel Ayala, 38, of Pomona died at the scene, the coroner's office reported.
