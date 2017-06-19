Pomona police officer continually harasses strip club dancers, lawsuit alleges
LOS ANGELES >> The owner of a Pomona strip club sued the city Tuesday, alleging that a “vendetta” exists against the business and that a police officer is constantly harassing the dancers by warning them they could end up with permanent criminal records if they do not quit. B Legal Inc.'s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges civil rights violations by the city and Officer Angela Torres.
