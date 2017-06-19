Pomona mana s series of bad decisions ends in 18-year sentence following DUI fatal crash
POMONA >> A Pomona man who stole a car from his neighbor while intoxicated, triggering a crash that killed another driver while fleeing from police at speeds topping 120 mph, was sentenced Monday to 18 years to life in prison. Michael D. Gardner, 39, was convicted April 20 of second-degree murder for the May 7, 2015, collision near West Arrow Highway and Mariposa Street that killed 32-year-old Marissa Leigh Vasquez of Pomona.
