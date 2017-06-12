Pomona man shot, killed at family party
POMONA >> A 23-year-old man was shot and killed when a fight at a family party in Pomona escalated into a shooting, a police sergeant said Saturday. The fight broke out at 11:45 p.m. Friday at a home on the 500 block of East McKinley Avenue, where someone pulled out a gun and shot Joseph Ellis Aguilar, Pomona police Sgt.
