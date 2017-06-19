Pomona gunshot victim drives herself ...

Pomona gunshot victim drives herself to police station

The shooting was reported at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday at Biggs Mobile Home Park at 1461 W. Mission Blvd., according to the Pomona Police Department. The victim drove herself to the police station where she was treated by Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel before she was taken to Pomona Valley Community Hospital, police said.

