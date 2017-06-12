Police arrest Pomona man on suspicion of selling drugs to teens
Eric Culverson, 27, was a passenger in a car that was pulled over by police in the area of Orange Grove Avenue and La Verne Avenue in Pomona, according to a release from the Claremont Police Department. Claremont officers, along with members of the AB109 task force, were acting on a tip regarding a subject selling drugs to high school students.
