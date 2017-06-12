Ontario lawyer receives hate mail following appearance in documentary now on Netflix
Jarad Nava at Pomona's Los Angeles County Superior Court, as seen in the documentary, “They Call Us Monsters,” now streaming on Netflix. An Ontario-based lawyer said her depiction in a documentary now screening on Netflix, focusing on three teens tried as adults - including a Pomona teen who was sentenced for 162 years for attempted murder - was patently unfair and has prompted a deluge of hate mail.
