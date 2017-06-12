Ontario lawyer receives hate mail fol...

Ontario lawyer receives hate mail following appearance in documentary now on Netflix

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Jarad Nava at Pomona's Los Angeles County Superior Court, as seen in the documentary, “They Call Us Monsters,” now streaming on Netflix. An Ontario-based lawyer said her depiction in a documentary now screening on Netflix, focusing on three teens tried as adults - including a Pomona teen who was sentenced for 162 years for attempted murder - was patently unfair and has prompted a deluge of hate mail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Glendora-Such a Terrible place except for every... 41 min citiZen 64x 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 7 hr SamePhartz 33,175
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 8 hr FAR Q 4,848
City council and appointed planning commission ... 10 hr rmonterastelli50 3
Most racists city in California (Sep '12) 10 hr rmonterastelli50 116
Shooting in Cherryville!!!!! (Apr '07) 22 hr el paisa 347
News Pomona gang members sentenced in shooting of te... (May '14) 23 hr Dreya La Fea 9
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 16 at 11:57AM PDT

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,858 • Total comments across all topics: 281,806,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC