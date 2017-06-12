Officials Urge to Stay Cool as Heat W...

Officials Urge to Stay Cool as Heat Wave Envelops SoCal

If you thought it was hot these past couple of days, brace yourself: it's only going to get hotter. County officials are urging residents to stay cool, hydrated and to limit outdoor activities as a heat wave takes over Southern California that starts Saturday and lasts through Wednesday, forecasters say.

Excessive Heat Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 17 at 4:16AM PDT

