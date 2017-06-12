Officials Urge to Stay Cool as Heat Wave Envelops SoCal
If you thought it was hot these past couple of days, brace yourself: it's only going to get hotter. County officials are urging residents to stay cool, hydrated and to limit outdoor activities as a heat wave takes over Southern California that starts Saturday and lasts through Wednesday, forecasters say.
