Multi-vehicle crash on 10 Freeway snarls traffic in Pomona
POMONA >> Several people were hurt in an early morning crash that sent one vehicle onto its roof on the 10 Freeway near Fairplex Drive in Pomona, California Highway Patrol officials said. The multi-vehicle crash was first reported just after 5 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway, prompting authorities to issue a SigAlert for the area, according to the CHP incident log.
